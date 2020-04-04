|
Ashley Kay McPeek
Utica - Ashley Kay McPeek, 28, of Utica passed away on April 2, 2020 at OSU James Cancer Hospital. She was born on October 17, 1991 in Newark to David Paul and Lisa Kay (Brant) McPeek.
Ashley graduated with honors from Newark High School in 2010 and The Ohio State University in 2015. She enjoyed playing the violin, reading, games and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her parents, David and Lisa McPeek; sisters, Stephanie (Brian) McCracken and Stacey Patterson; niece and nephews, Paige and Connor McCracken and Chase Patterson; sister-in-law, Jessica McPeek; grandparents, Verna McPeek, Janet Diehl and David Brant; best friend, Rosa Bolen; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ashley is preceded in death by her brothers, David Joseph and John "Billy" McPeek; grandfather, Neil McPeek; and step-grandfather, David Diehl.
A private funeral service will be held. She will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made at stepsforsarcomaevent.com. (Click Donate and search for #TeamAshe)
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020