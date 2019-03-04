|
Ashley Michelle (Donaldson) Markham
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Ashley Michelle (Donaldson) Markham, 35, of Newark, will be held at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 10:30 A.M., Thursday, March 7, 2019, with Fr. Jonathan Wilson as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Ashley, a parishioner of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, died at her home with her family by her side on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born in Newark on October 2, 1983 to Mark and Brenda (Jackson) Donaldson of Newark, Ohio.
Ashley was a graduate of Licking Valley High School and worked as a deputy clerk for the Licking County Courthouse. For many years she showed horses, and most recently embraced the idea of tent camping. Ashley was an inspiration to many around her, strengthening others with the faith that she embodied and she looked forward to the time spent at her women's prayer group. Ashley was devoted to her family and motherhood was a precious gift that she cherished. Her artistic and creative nature could be seen in her craftwork around her family home. She was a perfectionist with anything she worked on, not missing a single detail. Her strong spirit and determination never wavered, as well as her desire to put the needs of others before her own. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Ashley is survived by her husband of 7 years, Nicholas Joseph Markham; her son whom she adored, Wyatt; sisters, Jessica Donaldson (Mike Huffman) and Lauren (Brian) Boes; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James (Charlotte) Markham; paternal grandmother, Rose Anne Donaldson; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Edward Markham, Ann Marie Markham, and Sara Markham (Mark Mueller); nieces and nephews, Ava, Madeline, Charlie, Forrest, and Morgan; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ashley was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Charles Donaldson; maternal grandparents, Leo (Erma) King; and her very special great uncle, Paul Keller.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-8 P.M., Wednesday, March 6, 2019, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Wyatt Markham Educational Fund which has been established at Park National Bank.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 4, 2019