Ashley Wyss
Clintonville - 1989 - 2020
Ashley Jill (Deck) Wyss, of Clintonville, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Ashley was born on November 2, 1989 in Akron, Ohio. She was a 2008 graduate of Westerville Central High School and in 2012 received her undergraduate degree from Kent State University. In 2017 she earned her Master's degree from Ashland University. Ashley is survived by her loving husband, Ryan; puppy, Arlo; parents, David and Beverly (Ferrell) Deck of Westerville; and brother, Tyler Deck of Brecksville. In addition, Ashley is survived by her grandmother, Shirley Deck of Heath; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins. Ashley was a dedicated and beloved teacher at Olentangy Indian Springs Elementary where she was recognized as Teacher of the Year in 2017. Ashley had a passion for improving children's literacy. She taught with a loving spirit and challenged her students while making learning fun. She will be remembered for her positivity, kindness, and strength during her nine-year battle with medullary thyroid cancer. She inspired many through her numerous engagements as a speaker for the American Cancer Society
's Voices of Hope. Ashley wanted to help others and volunteered to be one of the first 20 people in the world chosen for a clinical drug trial to treat this rare cancer. This medication has since been approved by the FDA and has helped numerous people battle this disease. The Wyss and Deck families extend their appreciation to her medical team at the Ohio State University James Hospital and the staff at Capital City Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to the International Thyroid Oncology Group at ITOG.ORG
. Private family services at 10 AM Saturday will be live streamed at www.HillFuneral.com
where friends can share remembrances.