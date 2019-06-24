|
Atha M. "Sis" Shrivers
Hanover - A funeral service for Atha M. "Sis" Shrivers, 71 of Hanover will be held Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Cory Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Hanover Cemetery.
Mrs. Shrivers passed away Friday June 21, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was born April 30, 1948 in Newark to Hershell and Phyllis (Hoyt) Stalling, Sr.
She and her husband owned and operated the Hanover Pizza and Ice Cream Unlimited since 1982. She was a graduate of Newark High School and a member of the Neal Avenue United Methodist Church, Silver Club, Buckeye Lake Senior Club and Young at Heart. She enjoyed planting flowers, playing cards and knitting. The Hallmark Channel was a favorite pastime. Her greatest love in life was her family. Time with family was always on top of her to do list.
She is survived by daughters, Lesa Mitchell of Newark, Bobbi Shrivers of Hanover; grandchildren, Brooklyn Short (Jack) Bogdan of CA, Kody Mitchell, Blake Short, Christian Spellman, Trittnee Mitchell all of Newark; great-grandchildren, Kooper Mitchell, Tariq Davie; siblings, Phillip (Christi) Stalling, Sr. of St. Louisville, Brenda Cass of Newark, Hershell (Linda) Stalling, Jr. of Naples, FL, Wendell (Susie) Stalling of Newark, Margaret (Bob) Kieber of Newark, Jacquelyn Overbey of Newark, Rhonda (Jeff) Wilson of Hebron, Mark (Lynne Powell) Stalling of Granville; several nieces, nephews and special pet "Buddy".
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Shrivers on December 1, 2011; sister, Betty Jo Stalling.
Calling hours will be observed Tuesday June 25, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home 1850 West Main Street.
Published in the Advocate on June 24, 2019