Services
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Dr Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Whitley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Campbell Whitley


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Audrey Campbell Whitley Obituary
Audrey Campbell Whitley

Concord, NC - Mrs. Audrey Campbell Whitley, formerly of Heath, OH and current resident of Concord, NC, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Audrey was born March 6, 1963 in Newark, OH to Janet Brown Campbell and the late Galen Dale Campbell. She was raised in Heath and graduated from Heath High School in 1981. Audrey was an amazing artist and an avid quilter. Audrey moved to North Carolina and married Jeff Whitley, her husband of 24 years.

Audrey is survived by husband, Jeff Whitley of Concord, NC; son, Dusty Campbell and fiancé Christy Frazier, and grandson Brody Campbell of Heath; mother, Janet A. Campbell of Heath; sisters, Debbie Stephens and husband Scott, and Rhonda Duncan and husband Mike of Heath, and Teri Long and husband Chris of Newark; and several nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now