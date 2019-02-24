|
Audrey Campbell Whitley
Concord, NC - Mrs. Audrey Campbell Whitley, formerly of Heath, OH and current resident of Concord, NC, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Audrey was born March 6, 1963 in Newark, OH to Janet Brown Campbell and the late Galen Dale Campbell. She was raised in Heath and graduated from Heath High School in 1981. Audrey was an amazing artist and an avid quilter. Audrey moved to North Carolina and married Jeff Whitley, her husband of 24 years.
Audrey is survived by husband, Jeff Whitley of Concord, NC; son, Dusty Campbell and fiancé Christy Frazier, and grandson Brody Campbell of Heath; mother, Janet A. Campbell of Heath; sisters, Debbie Stephens and husband Scott, and Rhonda Duncan and husband Mike of Heath, and Teri Long and husband Chris of Newark; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 24, 2019