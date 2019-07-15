Services
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St. PO Box 456
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St. PO Box 456
Utica, OH 43080
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St. PO Box 456
Utica, OH 43080
Austin "Carl" Richards


1920 - 2019
Austin "Carl" Richards Obituary
Austin "Carl" Richards

Utica - Austin "Carl" Richards passed away July 13, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, at the age of 99.

He was born May 20, 1920 in Toboso, Ohio, to the late David A. "Red" and Della Richards. He is survived by two of his four children, Linda (Larry) Wright of Johnstown and Brenda (Tom) Atkins of Croton. Carl also leaves behind five grandchildren, Tricia Honaker & Michelle (Andy) Buckenberger, Brian Pothorski, Brad (Amy) Pothorski, Ken Atkins; and eight great-grandchildren.

Carl was married to the late Emma "Grace" (Moran) Richards for 37 years before her death in 1981. Two of his children, Deborah and Austin C. "Jr." (Wilma) also preceded him in death, as well as his eleven siblings, Paul, Quay, Jim, Sam, Lucille, Merle (Carl's twin), Earl, Joe, twins Dale & Gale, and Leonard.

Carl served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army, from 1942-1944, during WWII, in General George Patton's Third Army. He received the following decorations/citations: American Theater, EAME w/2 Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, and WWII Victory Medal.

Carl retired from Pittsburgh Plate Glass in Mt. Vernon in 1976, after working there for 30 years.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will be begin at 1:00, with Pastor Dan Hamilton officiating. Carl will be laid to rest at Evans Cemetery in St. Louisville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Utica EMS, P.O. Box 147, Utica, OH 43080 or Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on July 15, 2019
