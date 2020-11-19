1/1
Barbara A. Ralston
Barbara A. Ralston

Newark - Barbara A. Ralston, 73, of Newark, passed away at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her residence.

She was born April 19, 1947, in Chillicothe to the late Wayne and Mildred Allen Ralston.

Surviving are nieces, Stacee (Jeff) Houser, of Waverly and DeeDee (Rich) Brown, of Chillicothe; a nephew, Brian (Joy) Clymer, of Chillicothe and a special friend, Sue Hopper, of Newark; sisters, Donna Strouse and Jean Hitch. She was predeceased by a brothers, Jim Clymer and Gerald Ralston and an infant brother, Allen Ralston.

Barbara retired from State Farm Insurance where she was an auto underwriter. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Ohio University.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Caldwell Cemetery with Lowell Anderson officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to American Cancer Research, St. Jude or the Alzheimer's Association.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
