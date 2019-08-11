Services
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Henderson-Van-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service
59 North Fifth Street
Newark, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann "Barb" (Black) Connor


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann "Barb" (Black) Connor Obituary
Barbara Ann "Barb" (Black) Connor

Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Barbara Ann (Black) Connor, age 87, of Newark will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 16, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Barbara passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Arlington Care Center in Newark, Ohio. She was born September 27, 1931 in Newark, Ohio to the late Thomas R. and Mary E. (Phillips) Black.

Barbara was a 1949 graduate of Newark High School and later worked for many years at Twin Fair Department Store and Park Lanes Bowling Center. She enjoyed being with and walking her dog, "Coco", Barbara also enjoyed working all types crossword puzzles and talking with her friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca S. "Becky" Bishop; two sons, Charles (Carla) Connor and Danny (Gayle) Connor; a sister, Maxine Wiseman; nine grandchildren, Carrie (Nick) Cortolillo, Robbin (James) Stewart, Nathan (Kayleen) Connor, Noah Connor, Jeremiah Connor, Jacob (Lorain) Connor, Charity Connor, Kylie Connor, Eric (Ally Woodring) Dickey; fifteen great grandchildren, Taylor, Kami, Dalton, Dillan, Gideon, Kai, Zander, Madison, Natalie, Grayson, Brooklyn, DeVyne, Kyra, Sophia and Camden; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Carol Jean Black; former husband of her children, Chuck F. Connor; son-in-law, Michael F. Bishop; and special nephews, Bill Wiseman and Mike Wiseman.

Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service on Friday, August 16, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.

Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and leave a message of condolence for the Connor family.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
Download Now