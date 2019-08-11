|
Barbara Ann "Barb" (Black) Connor
Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Barbara Ann (Black) Connor, age 87, of Newark will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 16, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Barbara passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Arlington Care Center in Newark, Ohio. She was born September 27, 1931 in Newark, Ohio to the late Thomas R. and Mary E. (Phillips) Black.
Barbara was a 1949 graduate of Newark High School and later worked for many years at Twin Fair Department Store and Park Lanes Bowling Center. She enjoyed being with and walking her dog, "Coco", Barbara also enjoyed working all types crossword puzzles and talking with her friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca S. "Becky" Bishop; two sons, Charles (Carla) Connor and Danny (Gayle) Connor; a sister, Maxine Wiseman; nine grandchildren, Carrie (Nick) Cortolillo, Robbin (James) Stewart, Nathan (Kayleen) Connor, Noah Connor, Jeremiah Connor, Jacob (Lorain) Connor, Charity Connor, Kylie Connor, Eric (Ally Woodring) Dickey; fifteen great grandchildren, Taylor, Kami, Dalton, Dillan, Gideon, Kai, Zander, Madison, Natalie, Grayson, Brooklyn, DeVyne, Kyra, Sophia and Camden; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Carol Jean Black; former husband of her children, Chuck F. Connor; son-in-law, Michael F. Bishop; and special nephews, Bill Wiseman and Mike Wiseman.
Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service on Friday, August 16, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 11, 2019