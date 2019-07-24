Barbara Ann Griffin



HEATH - A funeral service for Barbara Ann Griffin, 80, of Heath, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Ray Linn and Pastor Dave Mason officiating. Burial will follow at Newark Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday prior to the service, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.



Barbara passed away July 21, 2019, at her residence. She was born July 19, 1939, in West Union, WV, to the late Robert Dale and Mabel (Gains) Wright.



Barbara retired from the Newark Air Force Base. She was previously employed at DCSC in Columbus, and the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington DC in 1965. She was a member of Heath Church of Christ, Newark Eagles Ladies Auxiliary at the VFW Newark, Former member of the Druids, Moose Lodge, the GBBA, Red Hat Society, and the Silver Club. She volunteered with the Poppies sales for American Legion, and she made lap robes for nursing homes and hospitals. She loved to give to people and her community and was very patriotic.



She is survived by her son, Michael David Griffin; sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Seaton) Wright, and her many wonderful friends and neighbors.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jack and Jim Wright.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, Interim HealthCare, or Hospice of Newark.



To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on July 24, 2019