Barbara Ann Hancock
1939 - 2020
Barbara A. Hancock went home to be with the heavenly father on Monday July 13, 2020.

Barbara was born March 13, 1939 in Pinsonfork, Kentucky to the late Hobert and Stella (Blackburn) Wolford.

Barbara was a homemaker and an avid bowler in the 1980's. She also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family and friends.

Barbara is survived by her 5 children; Kimberly Maines, Wes Hancock, Cedia Hancock, Tracy (Robert) Varney, and Mark (Dena) Hancock. 9 Grandchildren; Ronda Hancock, Tiffany Maines, Kelly (Scott) Paublos, Stacey (Marc) Israel, Paula Smith, Brittini Hancock, Crystal (Kevin) Barr, Ashley (Seydina) Sow, and Chenoa Hancock. 8 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 brothers Paul and Joe Wolford.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Wesley Hancock, son Paul Hancock, granddaughter Paula Hancock, 4 brothers, and 7 sisters.

Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Published in The Advocate on Jul. 21, 2020.
4 entries
July 22, 2020
Aunt Barb was the best & my favorite Aunt. Through the years we have had many good talks over coffee & fun playing games. I'm sad that she is gone but happy she is no longer in pain. Much love❤
Lou Ann
Family
July 21, 2020
Kim,
I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Patty Woods
Patty Woods
Friend
July 21, 2020
Love you, Aunt Barb! God Bless you and all your family there with you! Love and prayers to all!
Vada Ball
Family
July 21, 2020
Such a fun person. Many great memories of Barb, sitting at her kitchen table was the best.
MARILYN KIDWELL
