Barbara A. Hancock went home to be with the heavenly father on Monday July 13, 2020.



Barbara was born March 13, 1939 in Pinsonfork, Kentucky to the late Hobert and Stella (Blackburn) Wolford.



Barbara was a homemaker and an avid bowler in the 1980's. She also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family and friends.



Barbara is survived by her 5 children; Kimberly Maines, Wes Hancock, Cedia Hancock, Tracy (Robert) Varney, and Mark (Dena) Hancock. 9 Grandchildren; Ronda Hancock, Tiffany Maines, Kelly (Scott) Paublos, Stacey (Marc) Israel, Paula Smith, Brittini Hancock, Crystal (Kevin) Barr, Ashley (Seydina) Sow, and Chenoa Hancock. 8 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 brothers Paul and Joe Wolford.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Wesley Hancock, son Paul Hancock, granddaughter Paula Hancock, 4 brothers, and 7 sisters.



Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

