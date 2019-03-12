|
|
Barbara Ann Harvey
NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of Barbara Ann Harvey, 54, of Newark, will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Wednesday, March 13th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Barbara was born in Newark, Ohio on June 15, 1964, to the late Richard Boswell and Carol Boswell, who survives.
Prior to retirement, Barbara worked for the Newark City School system for many years. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially doting on her two grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her loving husband, Melvin "Rick" Harvey; son, Scott Park; daughter, Courtney Athey; grandchildren, Jaylah and Kyssac; brother, Mike (Tammy) Bradley; sisters, Linda Johnson and Suzanne Bradley; step-children, Jamie (Jennifer) Harvey, Daniel (Debbie) Harvey, Traci Harvey, Sarah (Chris) Hartley and Adam Harvey; and numerous step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Barbara to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 12, 2019