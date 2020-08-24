Barbara Anne EvansHilliard - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Barbara Anne "Barb" Evans, 63 of Hilliard, will be held at St. Margaret of Cortona Catholic Church, Columbus, 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 28, 2020, with Fr. Jeff Rimelspach as celebrant. Interment will follow at 12:30 P.M., St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Newark, Oh.Barb died peacefully at her home, surrounded by the love of her family, on Friday, Aug 21, 2020, following an 18-year hard fought battle with cancer. She was born in Newark, Ohio on April 24, 1957, to Marilyn Joan (Murphy) Evans, of Newark, and the late Robert M. Evans.Barb was a 1975 graduate of Newark Catholic High School and an All-Ohio athlete, placing 4th in the State tournament for shotput. In 1984 she graduated from Mt. Carmel School of Nursing and began a 27-year career as a registered nurse with Mt. Carmel West Hospital, serving as both an emergency room and surgical nurse. Barb loved being a nurse and earned great respect from the doctors and nursing colleagues for her tireless hard work, dedication, and the professionalism she embodied on a daily basis while performing her duties.As a lifelong catholic, Barb was very devoted to her faith and her parish family at St. Margaret of Cortona. She volunteered weekly as a Sunday usher and also attended their daily Mass, often staying afterwards to recite the rosary with several of the parish women. Barb also held a strong devotion to St. Padre Pio, praying intentions to him daily.In her spare time, Barb enjoyed shooting guns, DIY projects of all types, and especially loved the many Welsh Corgi dogs she had throughout her life. She had an adventurous spirit and there was nothing she wouldn't try: drawing, painting, making rosaries, furniture restoration, Ham radio, and playing the violin and bagpipes. She was also greatly intrigued by her Welsh and Irish heritage, often researching both.In addition to her mother, Barb will be greatly missed by her siblings Joe (Cheri) Evans, Nancy (Dean) Anderson, Mike (Jill) Evans, Bill (Jo-Ella) Evans, and Peggy Evans (Bill Chronister); nieces, Kristen Dorminy, Andrea (Joe) Thelen, and Madeline Anderson (Christopher) Radtke; and nephews, Peter (Olivia) Anderson, Jacob Evans, and Samuel Anderson.Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 P.M. Thursday, August 27, 2020, where a Rosary Service will be held at 6:30 P.M.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Barb's longtime caregiver, Estella Lucero, as well as Mt. Carmel Hospice for the dedicated care and compassion given to Barb.In lieu of flowers, the family requests Mass intentions to be given for St. Margaret of Cortona (or parish of your choice); or donations to St. Vincent DePaul; or Hospice of Mt. Carmel.