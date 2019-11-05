|
|
Barbara Crandell
THORNVILLE - Barbara Crandell, Cherokee elder, has walked on. Barbara was born May 15, 1929 in Davy, West Virginia and passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019.
Barbara was a resident of Thornville, Ohio for the past 58 years. On the farm, she and her husband, Frank Elden Crandell, raised their children and enjoyed successful careers in breeding, raising, training, and racing harness horses. Barbara was a long-time member of the United States Trotting Association and the Ohio Harness Horseman's Association.
Barbara was the co-founder of the Native American Alliance of Ohio where she for many years fought for the preservation of the Ancient Mounds of Ohio. She worked to get the "Native American Grave Protection and Repatriation Act", (NAGPRA), passed and traveled throughout the United States to stop the robbing of Native American graves and mounds. She taught Native American History to many school children in the central Ohio area.
Barbara is the author of Sacred Wind, the story of her grandfather, John.
Barbara may be best remembered for her arrest for praying on the Octagon Mound at the Moundbuilders Country Club in Newark, OH.
Surviving are her children, Lynn Crandell of Thornville, Doris Crandell (Steve Danison) of Thornville, Karen Crandell of Thornville, and Nola (James) Freeman of Ripley, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Virginia Crandell of Thornville; 12 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Frank Elden Crandell; her son, Riley C. Crandell; her parents, Lora (McDowell) Knight and Cam Holbrook; her brothers, Finis Holbrook, Harold Holbrook; sisters, Cula Mae Davidson, Grace Akers, Burtis Holbrook; one daughter, Mary Hawks.
A gathering to celebrate and honor the life of Barbara Crandell will be determined at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019