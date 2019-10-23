|
Barbara Davies
Granville - A funeral service celebrating the life of Barbara J. Davies, 91, of Granville, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St., Granville, with Pastor Bryan Moore as celebrant. Burial will follow at Fredonia Cemetery.
Retired from North Fork Local School District's Transportation Department, Barb passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center in Newark. She was born in Alexandria to the late Howard and Bernice Metcalf.
Barb was a graduate of Alexandria High School and owned and operated Davies Tree Farm with her late husband, Jim. She was a member of Chatham United Methodist Church, Alexandria Buckeye Club, and enjoyed gardening and farming. She will be remembered for her work ethic and love of country life.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Lisa Davies; grandchildren and their spouses, Michelle and Allen Youngdahl, Ashley Handeland, David Davies, and Bruce and Tiffany Davies; great grandchildren, Kaylee, Adriauna, Joseph, Jalyn, Elisabeth, Abbigail, Griffin, Christopher, and Owen; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Clint Wright, Judy and Art Dossman, and Connie Reid; sister-in-law and husband, Joann and Richard Payne; and brother-in-law and wife, Jerry and Dixie Davies.
In addition to her parents and husband, Barb was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty and Shirley.
The family will receive friends Friday from 5-7 P.M. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Buckeye Club of Alexandria, C/O Alexandria Church of Christ, 5380 Moots Run Rd., Alexandria, OH 43001.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019