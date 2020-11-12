Barbara E. Trippett
Westerville - Barbara E. Trippett, age 75, of Westerville, OH, passed in peace on November 7, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living Center in Westerville. She is preceded in death by her father, Captain Thurman Trippett; mother, Dorothy E. Trippett; and her brother, Douglas K. Trippett. She is survived by her brother, James F. Trippett. Barbara was a graduate of Granville High School in Granville, OH. A graveside service was held on November 12, 2020 at 1 PM at Riverside Cemetery in Columbus with Celebrant Vickie Kissel officiating. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
