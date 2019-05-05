Barbara Gene Anstine



Reynoldsburg - Barbara Gene (Helser) Anstine, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on May 1, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1929 in Milford, Indiana. She relocated and became a Buckeye at the age of 6 years old, spending her childhood growing up on a farm in Thornville, Ohio. Barbara graduated from Manchester College in Indiana with a degree in Elementary Education. She met the love of her life, Lowell Anstine, at Manchester and they married in 1951. She enjoyed a career in teaching in Huntington, Indiana; Hebron, Ohio and Newark, Ohio before devoting full time to serving her family. Barbara loved the Lord and served in multiple capacities at First United Methodist Church in Newark. She served as children's Sunday school teacher, President of United Methodist Women, Stephen Minister and an active member of Candle Lighters. Barbara also enjoyed serving as a volunteer with the Licking Memorial Hospital Volunteer Organization for many years. She was an avid reader, enjoying a wide variety of literary works and membership in Monday Talks. As an avid traveler, Barbara enjoyed exploring the United States and other countries. Throughout her life, she spent time creating family heirlooms through her sewing, needlework, crochet, and knitting. In 1996, Barbara returned to Thornville where she and Lowell renovated and occupied a Helser family home built in 1880. After 10 years in Thornville, she and Lowell moved to Wesley Ridge Retirement Community in Reynoldsburg in 2006, where she enjoyed active years with community residents and many other friends until a life changing health issue in June 2017. Barbara's love of and devotion to family were very evident.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Berdine (Lutes) and Roe Helser, and her brothers, Charles (Julia) Helser and Rodney Helser. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lowell S Anstine; three children, Randy Anstine (Lori) of Worthington, Ohio, Cindy (Mark) Ourant of Waxhaw, North Carolina, and Larry (Brenda) Anstine of Long Boat Key, Florida; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, a niece, two nephews, other extended family and many friends.



A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019, at 2PM, at the Kimes Chapel at Wesley Ridge (2229 Taylor Park Drive, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068). Guests are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following the service. To send memories, memorial messages or sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Newark, Ohio (www.firstchurchnewark.org) or Wesley Hospice (www.wesleyhospice.com). The most valued tribute to Barbara's life would be to extend random acts of kindness every day and to pass on the warmth of her beautiful smile. Published in the Advocate on May 5, 2019