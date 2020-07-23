1/
Barbara J. (Berger) Price
Barbara J. (Berger) Price

Heath - A graveside service for Barbara J. (Berger) Price, 82, of Heath will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery on Vance Road, Mt. Vernon with Pastor David Linn officiating.

Barbara passed away on July 23, 2020 at Newark Care and Rehab. She was born on February 2, 1938 in Sunbury to the late Wayne C. and Margaret E. (Weaver) Berger.

She was a member of the Heath Church of Christ. She enjoyed crocheting afghans and scherenschnitte paper cutting.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Laura Nance and Melanie (Lee) Kuhlwein; sons, Brian Neighbarger, Eric (Alicia) Neighbarger and Alan (Tammy) Neighbarger; step-daughters, Diane Thompson and Kathy (Dave) Lantz; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and sister, Betsy (Gene) Taurman.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Price.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children Dr., Columbus, OH 43205.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
