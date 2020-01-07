Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Barbara J. Trott


1936 - 2020
Barbara J. Trott Obituary
Barbara J. Trott

Newark - A Celebration of Life service for Barbara J. Trott, 83, of Newark, will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday prior to the service, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

Barb, a homemaker and cat rescuer, passed away January 6, 2020, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. She was born March 24, 1936, in Columbus, to the late Fred and Catherine (Bateson) Young.

She is survived by her husband, Ed Trott; daughter, Stephanie Truex; son, Scott Trott; sisters; Toni Hager and June Clark; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved cats.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her, son-in-law, Jim Truex.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
