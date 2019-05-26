|
Barbara Jean Duncan Lammers Smith
NEWARK - Barbara passed away on April 26, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born April 1, 1932 in Parma, Ohio to the late Donald McGregor and Alice Marie (Fifield) Duncan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Louis H. Lammers, Jr., second husband, William E. Smith, brother, John "Jack" P. Duncan, daughter, Wendy Sue Lammers, and great-grandson, Phoenix Lucas Hunkler.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Vicki) Lammers of Granville; daughters Laurie (Kirk) Homrighouse of Newark and Cristi (Irvin) Hunkler of Athens; step-daughters, Lisa (David) Kane of Newark, Kimberly Price-Sheehan of Columbus, Carole Coad of Johnstown; sister, Judith (Larry) Jones of Florida; 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A small, private ceremony will be held graveside on Thursday, June 20th.
Family will be receiving friends at an open house Celebration of Life held on June 22nd from 2:00 - 6:00pm at the Newark Maennerchor, 195 Orchard Street.
Published in the Advocate on May 26, 2019