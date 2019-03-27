Barbara Jean Marinik



Newark - Barbara Jean Marinik, age 91, of Newark, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at The Inn at SharonBrooke. She was born January 22, 1928, in Marion, Ohio to the late Lloyd Sanderson and Helen (Phelps) Sanderson.



Barbara was a regional manager of Columbia Gas of Ohio, retiring after 25 years of service (1963-1988). Barbara enjoyed collecting Bosson Heads and was an antique collector with her husband, Edward. She was an avid Cleveland Indians Fan and loved to read. Barbara especially enjoyed traveling throughout Europe with her late husband. She also enjoyed cooking and was known for her wonderful meals she would prepare for family and friends. She especially loved spending time with family.



She is survived by two sons, Keith B. (Michelle) Marinik and Jeffrey Bell; a daughter, Jane (Dave) Dunn; six grandsons, Colin Dunn, Jeffrey Dunn, Brian Marinik, Bradley Bell, Myles Bell and Todd Leibold; three granddaughters, Ashley Marinik, Molly Marinik-Margelefsky and Jennifer Leibold; a great-grandchild, Simon Margelefsky; a son-in-law, Rick Leibold; three nephews, Tyler Sanderson, Randy Myers and Max Myers; a niece, Bonnie (Myers) Gast; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marguerite (Bill) Fishbaugh.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Marinik (2017); a son, Daniel Marinik; a daughter, Sheila (Bell) Leibold; and a brother, Roger Sanderson; a sister, Dorothy Myers; brother-in-law, William Myers; sister-in-law, Bernadine Doll; and a niece, Connie (Myers) Nicholson.



No calling hours or services will be held.



Memorial Contributions may be made in Barbara's name to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Blvd, Suite 210, Columbus, Ohio 43229.



The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street is assisting the Marinik family with arrangements.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Marinik family. Published in the Advocate on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary