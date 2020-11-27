Barbara Jones
Lancaster - Barbara Pheneger Jones, age 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Primrose Retirement Community in Lancaster following a brief illness. She was born September 30, 1932 in Alexandria, Ohio and is the daughter of Parker and Thelma (Wright) Pheneger.
She leaves her daughters, Dianne of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin; Sharon Clark (David) of Pickerington, Ohio; Linda Lawless (Barney) of West Chester, Ohio; and her son, Eric (Casey) of Lancaster, Ohio. Grandchildren: Angela Moyer (Jason) of Pataskala, Ohio; Matthew Lawless (Mishelle) of Liberty Township, Ohio; Ashley Mayhew (Robb) of Gahanna, Ohio and Ethan Jones of Lancaster, Ohio. Great-Grandchildren: Brody and Kylie Moyer, Adalynn and Annistyn Mayhew; Lexi, Blake and Caden Lawless. She is survived by her brother, James Pheneger of Berea, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Earl F. Jones, whom she was married to for 69 years. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Parker and Thelma; brothers, William, Dick, and Jack; sisters: Shirley and Patricia; daughter Tracey; and grandson Barney.
Born in Alexandria, Ohio, Barbara met Earl at Granville High School and the two began dating in the 9th grade. Earl and Barbara married on July 28, 1950 and moved to Lancaster, Ohio in 1953, where Earl became a teacher and assistant football coach. They remained lifelong residents of Lancaster.
Due to COVID, the visitation and funeral will be at St. Bernadette Church 1343 Wheeling Road Lancaster, Ohio on Thursday, December 3, 2020. The visitation will be from 10-11 am and the funeral service will be at 11 am with Father Tyron Tomson officiating the funeral. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1500 S Broad Street Lancaster.
The family would like to thank the Primrose Retirement Community and Fairhope Hospice for their support to the family and for their attentive, loving care of Barbara.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to:
Coach Earl and Barbara Jones Press Box.
Lancaster High School finished the exterior of the press box on 11/7/2020, but money is still needed for interior items such as: seating for game personnel, media and coaches, and public address/event management equipment.
Contributions may be sent to:
Lancaster Athletic Department Jones Press Box Fund - 1312 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio, 43130. OR St. Bernadette Church 1343 Wheeling Rd, Lancaster, OH 43130.
