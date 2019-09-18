|
Barbara Keaser
Newark - Barbara Louise Keaser, age 98, of Newark, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Alter Care North. She was born on April 18, 1921 to the late Charles and Laura (Amos) Zipperer in Newark, OH.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends from 6-8pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Services will be officiated by Pastor Johnny Friesner and Barbara will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens following the service.
Barbara is survived by her children, David Zipperer, Sue (Jim)Drumm, Kenny (Joyce) Keaser, and Kathy (Bob) Ingram; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her stepfather, Albert Wandler; husband, Kenny Keaser, Sr.; sister, Mary Wooten; and daughter, Becky Porter.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 18, 2019