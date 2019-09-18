Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
1921 - 2019
Newark - Barbara Louise Keaser, age 98, of Newark, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Alter Care North. She was born on April 18, 1921 to the late Charles and Laura (Amos) Zipperer in Newark, OH.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends from 6-8pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Services will be officiated by Pastor Johnny Friesner and Barbara will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens following the service.

Barbara is survived by her children, David Zipperer, Sue (Jim)Drumm, Kenny (Joyce) Keaser, and Kathy (Bob) Ingram; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her stepfather, Albert Wandler; husband, Kenny Keaser, Sr.; sister, Mary Wooten; and daughter, Becky Porter.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 18, 2019
