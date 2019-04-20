|
Barbara L. Gallogly
Utica - A funeral service for Barbara L. Gallogly, 68, of Utica will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica with Pastor Jason Snyder officiating. Burial will follow at Bell Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Law-Baker Funeral Home
Mrs. Gallogly passed away on April 18, 2019 at her residence. She was born on September 19, 1950 in Mt. Vernon to the late Robert and Grace (Earlewine) Mossholder.
A retiree of ODOT, Barbara spent most of her time watching her grandsons play sports. She never missed a game. Parker and Caden were the light of her life. Barbara was also an avid cat lover, leaving behind 7 cats.
She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Brent Gallogly; daughter and son-in-law, Wendi and Dustin Calhoun of Johnstown; grandsons, Parker and Caden Calhoun; siblings, Richard Mossholder of Utica, Roy (Cindy)Wilkinson of Interlachen, FL, Tracy (Sal) Sayage of Brighton, MI, Jon (Jackie Bevard) Wilkinson of Newark; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Mossholder: mother and step-father, Grace and Harvey Wilkinson; and nephew, Kyle Mossholder.
Memorial contributions may be made to Knox Co. Humane Society, 400 Columbus Rd., Mt. Vernon, OH 43050
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 20, 2019