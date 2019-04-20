Services
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St. PO Box 456
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
More Obituaries for Barbara Gallogly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Gallogly


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara L. Gallogly Obituary
Barbara L. Gallogly

Utica - A funeral service for Barbara L. Gallogly, 68, of Utica will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica with Pastor Jason Snyder officiating. Burial will follow at Bell Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Law-Baker Funeral Home

Mrs. Gallogly passed away on April 18, 2019 at her residence. She was born on September 19, 1950 in Mt. Vernon to the late Robert and Grace (Earlewine) Mossholder.

A retiree of ODOT, Barbara spent most of her time watching her grandsons play sports. She never missed a game. Parker and Caden were the light of her life. Barbara was also an avid cat lover, leaving behind 7 cats.

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Brent Gallogly; daughter and son-in-law, Wendi and Dustin Calhoun of Johnstown; grandsons, Parker and Caden Calhoun; siblings, Richard Mossholder of Utica, Roy (Cindy)Wilkinson of Interlachen, FL, Tracy (Sal) Sayage of Brighton, MI, Jon (Jackie Bevard) Wilkinson of Newark; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Mossholder: mother and step-father, Grace and Harvey Wilkinson; and nephew, Kyle Mossholder.

Memorial contributions may be made to Knox Co. Humane Society, 400 Columbus Rd., Mt. Vernon, OH 43050

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 20, 2019
