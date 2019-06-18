|
|
Barbara Lou Peck
NEWARK -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Barbara Lou Peck, 78, of Newark, will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Carol Sue Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Wednesday, June 19th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Barbara was born in Licking County, Ohio on April 18, 1941 to the late Craig Harvey Sr. and Alice Elizabeth (Hanna) Peck. She passed away at her residence on June 16, 2019.
Prior to retirement, she worked at Newark Healthcare Centre for over 30 years. She enjoyed visiting Amish country, crafts, but most important was the time she spent with her loving family and friends.
Survivors include a son, Eric (Lisa) Peck; daughter, Michelle (Jed) Peck; siblings, Rhoda (Arthur) Nichols, Joann Streit, Craig H. (Nancy) Peck Jr., Lawrence R. Peck, Linda Haught and Patricia (John) Thompson; grandchildren, Bailey and Riley Harris and Bradley and Tyler Harris; great grandchildren, Levi and Amelia Harris; loving cat, Pumpkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John F. Peck, Mary Wills, Elizabeth Busby and Connie Bush.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Barbara to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate on June 18, 2019