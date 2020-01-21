|
|
Barbara Louise Hartman
Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Barbara Louise Hartman, age 67, of Newark, will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home. Friends may call from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.
Barb was born March 4, 1952 in Newark, Ohio to the late Alfred E. and Elizabeth Christine (Billman) Zigan. She passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital.
Barb was a 1970 graduate of Newark High School. She was a customer service supervisor with CVS Pharmacy and retired following 20 years of service. Barb loved being outdoors and enjoyed camping, bonfires and family get-togethers. Her family meant the world to her and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barb was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, George M. "Skip" Hartman, whom she married March 17, 1987; daughter, Shannon Hartman of Utica; sons, Bryan (Jammie) Troutt and Shawn (Jackie) Hartman, all of Newark; grandchildren, Tearria Troutt (Alan Shaffer), Bryan A. (Brittany) Troutt, Eric A. Troutt, Jenelle C. Troutt, Jessica (Patrick) Kauble, Nate, Braydon and Kamden Hartman, and Ashtyn, Shaylin and Treyvin Baker; and many great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bruce Zigan and Jerry L. Zigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020