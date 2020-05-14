|
Barbara M. Ryan
Newark - Barbara M. Ryan, age 79, of Newark, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at SharonBrooke Assisted Living in Newark, Ohio.
She was born in Newark, Ohio on November 18, 1940 to the late Lynn W. and Frances L. (Swartz) Campbell. She passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Sharon Brooke Assisted Living in Newark, Ohio.
Barbara graduated from Newark High School with the class of 1958. She was active in theater and debate and enjoyed YMCA Gym Jam dances with friends. Her family spent lots of time at Buckeye Lake, a lifelong favorite place for her; as a teen she worked in the Fascination booth at the amusement park.
She received her Bachelor's in Education from Ohio University magna cum laude and was a member of the Mortar Board National Honor Society. Barbara worked at Higbee's Department Store in Cleveland and taught in four Columbus, Ohio area schools before attending graduate school to pursue her Master's in Librarianship. She earned her degree from the University of Denver, and later became head librarian at The Ohio State University Newark Campus.
On April 12, 1969 she married fellow librarian Richard W. Ryan. In 1970 they moved to Athens, Ohio, and in 1978 to Ann Arbor, Michigan where they lived until 1993. They returned to Newark after Richard's retirement from the Clements Library at the University of Michigan. They were happily married for thirty-nine years until Richard's death in 2008.
Over the years Barbara did freelance writing and library work, and also volunteered at her daughter Sara's elementary school library, The First Presbyterian Church library, and a retirement center. Barbara loved mysteries and was always uncannily quick to guess the criminal. She loved antiquing and yard sales, finding neat things and researching their histories.
And she loved to write — creative writing, family history, and letters, often on her favorite stationery, yellow legal pads. Her loved ones will always remember and treasure her unique, perceptive point of view, sense of humor, fierce protectiveness of loved ones, and warm thoughtfulness.
Barbara is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sara L. Ryan and Steve Lieber of Portland, Oregon; a sister, Bonita C. Firestone of Newark; a brother, Ronald L. (Carole) Campbell of Harbor Hills, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Stephen (Anita) Ryan of Mansfield, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Marilyn S. Campbell of Newark; and ten nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Bill Campbell and her husband Richard Wright Ryan.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the family with arrangements.
The funeral home is accepting cards from family and friends who are unable to attend services due to the current health emergency. Due to the current health restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be planned for later this year when conditions allow.
Her family is grateful to the staff at Sharon Brooke Assisted Living, Home Instead, and Hospice of Central Ohio for their considerate care for Barbara.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to Dawes Arboretum, 7770 Jacksontown Road SE, Newark, Ohio 43056, or the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
Published in the Advocate from May 14 to May 17, 2020