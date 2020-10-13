1/1
Barbara Myers
1938 - 2020
Barbara Myers

Newark - A funeral service for Barbara J. Myers, 82 of Newark will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with her brother Elwood Kidwell officiating. Burial will be at Newark Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Myers passed away Sunday evening, October 11, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center. She was born May 21, 1938 in Paw Paw, WV to the late Calvin and Opal (Harman) Kidwell. Mrs. Myers was a homemaker and a talented self-taught musician. She enjoyed playing banjo, harp, guitar and she played piano for over 40 years at First Trinity/Bible Temple of God. Additionally, she conducted programs and children's church with her late husband, Dale.

Survivors include her children, Brenda (Larry) Miller of Thornville and Bob (Crystal) Pennell of Hanover; step-children, Kim (Chad) Medley, Dale Myers, Jr. and David (Becky) Myers, all of Newark; grandchildren, Danielle, Joe, Kaylee, Wilson, Jamie, Heather and April; sisters, Patricia (Jesse) Boldin, Karen (Ted) Buena; brothers, Elwood (Marian) Kidwell and Denver (Marilyn) Kidwell; and one great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Myers was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Pennell in 1967; her second husband and love of her life, Dale R. Myers, Sr. in 2013; a son, Charles William Pennell; and a granddaughter, Tasha.

Friends and family may visit from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main St., Newark.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com






Published in Advocate from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
