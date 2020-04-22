|
Barry E. Wilson
Thornville - Barry E. Wilson, age 56, of Thornville, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born on July 17, 1963 to Ruth A. (Gutridge) Wilson and the late John H. Wilson. He graduated from Lakewood High School with the class of 1981. He also attended J.V.S. and furthered his skills as a mechanic in Lima, Ohio.
After high school, he married and had his first child. Barry then enlisted in the United States Army where he worked as a tank mechanic. He served in South Korea and was a war veteran of Operation Desert Storm. His second child was born while he was in the service.
Barry also had a career as a plumber and pipefitter for Gutridge Plumbing, Inc. for many years. He enjoyed farm work, loved the outdoors, guns, metal working / forging, working with leather and having fun.
Barry was a man of integrity, dependability, principle and so much more. He always had a positive outlook on life and had a "roll with the punches" attitude. He believed the best is yet to come. He was an extremely hard worker who always provided for his family and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Left behind in addition to his mother, Ruth A. Gutridge Wilson-Church; are his daughters, Ashley L. (Shad W.) Sweeney and Brooke E. (Aaron K.) Hack; two grandchildren, Kohen W. Sweeney and Karley R. Sweeney; wife, Shelly L. Wilson; siblings, Jo and Stan Sobiech, Rebecca and Donnie Nethers and Marvin and Christina Wilson; many nieces and nephews; and close friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, John H. Wilson; and stepfather, Fred S. Church.
No services will be observed at this time. The Wilson family will hold a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
"It's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years!" - Abraham Lincoln.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020