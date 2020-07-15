1/
Beatrice Diane "Bea" Romine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Diane "Bea" Romine

Perryton - A graveside service celebrating the life of Beatrice Diane "Bea" Romine, age 71, a long-time resident of Perryton, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at Perryton Cemetery with Pastor Craig Mulpus officiating.

Friends may call from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. Masks are required inside the funeral home and please practice social distancing.

Beatrice was born March 29, 1949 in Newark, Ohio to the late Alva Roy McKoyes, Sr. and the late Dorothy (Dunn) McKoyes Bell. She passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital.

Bea was a member of the Perryton Church of Christ and enjoyed reading.

She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Alva R., Jr. and Billie McKoyes of Newark; sister, Pearl Gilliland of Newark; nieces, Tanya Gilliland and Tonya Gilliland; and great-niece, Madison Jackson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jessie Johnson.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Bea or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Bea and her family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved