Beatrice Diane "Bea" Romine
Perryton - A graveside service celebrating the life of Beatrice Diane "Bea" Romine, age 71, a long-time resident of Perryton, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at Perryton Cemetery with Pastor Craig Mulpus officiating.
Friends may call from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. Masks are required inside the funeral home and please practice social distancing.
Beatrice was born March 29, 1949 in Newark, Ohio to the late Alva Roy McKoyes, Sr. and the late Dorothy (Dunn) McKoyes Bell. She passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital.
Bea was a member of the Perryton Church of Christ and enjoyed reading.
She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Alva R., Jr. and Billie McKoyes of Newark; sister, Pearl Gilliland of Newark; nieces, Tanya Gilliland and Tonya Gilliland; and great-niece, Madison Jackson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jessie Johnson.
