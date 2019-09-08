Services
Beatrice L. "Beady" Laughery


1928 - 2019
Newark - Beatrice L. "Beady" Laughery, age 90, of Newark, passed away September 1, 2019 at Arlington Care Center in Newark, Ohio.

She was born October 27, 1928 in Newark, Ohio to the late James P. and Beatrice L. (Moore) Charles.

Beady enjoyed playing shuffleboard and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes play. She was one to join the football pool for a little extra excitement. Family was most important to Beady. She loved to play the dice game, Left, Right and Center on Christmas Eve with her family. She was especially known for her homemade noodles, deviled eggs and delicious cheeseballs. Beady retired from Diebold Inc. and was a very caring and giving person, always placing her family first. At times, Beady enjoyed a good cold Miller Lite beer.

She is survived by her daughter, Vickie K. (Rod) Morin; a son, Skip E. (Pam) Laughery; four grandchildren, Briana (Chad) Caldwell, Lindsay Kirk (Justin Lowe), Mike (Tina) Glaub and Joe (Ashley) Glaub; great grandchildren, Grant and Blake Caldwell, Hudson, Tyler, Mason and Luca Glaub and Beckett and Holden Lowe; and long-time best friend, Nellie Sharrow; and the remaining Golden Girls, Sue Long and June Giblin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest H. Laughery, whom she married March 15, 1958; a brother, Dickie Charles; a sister, Jerry DeWeese; and a grandson.

Per Beady's wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed. Entombment will be at Newark Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life Service in her honor will be held at the American Legion Post 85, 85 South 6th Street, Newark, Ohio 43055 on Saturday, September 14th from 3-7 p.m.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, is assisting the Laughery family with arrangements.

The Laughery family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Arlington Care Center, especially those who worked closely with Beady during her rehabilitation.

Memorial contributions may be made in Beady's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Laughery family.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 8, 2019
