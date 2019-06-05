|
|
Beatrice M. Pursley
Newark - A funeral service for Beatrice M. "Bea" Pursley, 81 of Newark will be held Friday June 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary of St. John's United Church of Christ, 285 W. National Drive, with Pastor Mark Katrick officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Pursley died Monday June 3, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. She was born February 20, 1938 in Newark to William O. and Mary Elizabeth (Faran) Spurrier.
She was a 1956 graduate of Newark High School and a lifetime member of St. John's United Church of Christ. She was a member of the church choir and church activities including, Alter Guild, council member, Afternoon Circle, Hope-n-Pray Gospel Group. She retired after over 20 years of service from Owens-Corning Fiberglas in 1997.
She is survived by two daughters, Mari (Tim) Dailey of Heath, Brenda Pursley (Wayne Dickerson) of Newark; grandchildren, Jeremy (Heather) Pursley, Nick (Stephanie) Oliver, Michael (Monique) Pursley, Megan (Jay) Pursley, Ryan (Oksana) Hardway, Jessica (Hank) Wilson, Kayla Dailey, Kelsie Pursley; twenty-two great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Andra Pursley of Newark; brother-in-law, Larry Crane of Newark; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Pursley in 2004; son, Jeffory Pursley; grandsons, Brandon Pursley, Steven Pursley; great-grandson, Garrett Crase; siblings, Joann Crane, Mildred Broseus, Shelton Spurrier, Russell Spurrier, William Spurrier.
Visitation will be observed Thursday June 6, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
The family request memorial contributions to the St. John's United Church of Christ Foundation Fund, 285 W. National Drive, Newark, OH 43055 or Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430 Newark, OH 43058-0430. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com.
Published in the Advocate on June 5, 2019