Benjamin Jaymes Richey
HEATH - A Celebration of life service for Benjamin Jaymes Richey, 20, of Heath, will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday January 5, 2020, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor David Linn officiating. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.
Ben passed away December 28, 2019, at the OSU hospital. He was born October 7, 1999, in Newark.
Ben was a thrill seeker and enjoyed roller coasters, parasailing and white water rafting on family vacations. He also loved all animals, online gaming, lifting weights and hanging with his friends. He was a very sweet and quiet young man who unfortunately struggled with depression, anxiety and addiction the last few years of his life.
He is survived by his mother, Jill L. (Braunbeck) Richey of Heath; father, Jayson A. (Paula) Richey of Newark; sisters, Ashlynn Richey and Katelynn Hottle both of Heath; maternal grandmother, Shirley Braunbeck of Newark; paternal grandparents, Jim and Billie Richey of Newark; uncle, Chad Braunbeck of Newark; aunt, Susan Wallace of Newark, and cousin, Brittany Wallace of Whitehall.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bill Braunbeck of Newark.
As an organ, eye, and tissue donor, the Richey family would like to acknowledge that Ben gave the most precious gift anyone could give; the gift to save the lives of others.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020