Benjamin R. "Bear" Wile Sr.



Newark - Benjamin R. "Bear" Wile Sr., 75, of Newark, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. He was born November 27, 1943 in Sagamore, PA to the late Walter and Eva (Davison) Wile.



Bear was a member of the First Baptist Church of Heath. He enjoyed guns, hunting, cooking, coin collecting, and loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.



He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sadie; son, Benjamin Robert Wile Jr. (Missy) of Heath; daughter, Jane "Anna" Welch (Mark Sr.) of Thornville; grandchildren, Benjamin Wile III, Nathan Wile, Caleb Wile, Elizabeth Welch, Emily Welch, Mark Welch Jr., and Amber White; three great grandchildren, Ace Welch, Owen White, and Levi White; and two sisters, Linda Rafferty of Cleveland and Vivian Miller of Marienville, PA.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and five sisters.



Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, from 1:00- 2:30 pm at the First Baptist Church of Heath where a celebration of life service will follow at 2:30 pm.



