Bennie Evans
Kirkersville - Funeral services celebrating the life of Bennie James Evans Jr., 70 of Columbus, formerly of Kirkersville, will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of The Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home, 295 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
Bennie will be inurned with his wife Beverly in the Kirkersville Cemetery at a later date.
Bennie passed away suddenly on Monday, December 16, 2019 at this home in Columbus. He was born in Columbus on January 16. 1949, the son of the late Bennie J and Reah Faye (Willard) Evans.
He worked for the Licking County Planning Commission for 20 years, and was a long time Mayor of the Village of Kirkersville.
He is survived by his loving family: wife Rikki, daughters Tonya (John) Rohr, Michelle (Steve) Piatt, Crystal Evans; step daughter Courtney (Kyle) Rawlings; his siblings Rosemary Evans, Sandy (Joe) Willis Tim Evans, Tina (Gary) Chaffin, Mark (Sandy) Evans, Gary Evans, Brooks (Amy) Evans; his grandchildren Brittany (Andy) Piatt, Zachary (Olivia) Piatt, Brandon and Cole Rohr; great-grandchildren Zayne, Lennox, Maverick and Kennedy, along with many nieces and nephews; and his friend of 57 years Mike Cloud. His canine buddies Zoey, Zelda and Bella also survive.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019