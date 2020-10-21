1/1
Bernadean "Bernie" Wagner
Bernadean "Bernie" Wagner

Heath - Bernadean "Bernie" Janet Black Wagner of Heath, OH was born on December 27, 1932, and entered Heaven's gates October 20, 2020 at her home in Heath, Ohio. She was born in Spencer, Nebraska, to Gladys and Roy Black. She had two older brothers, Bruce and Boyd.

The Lord has blessed Ray and Bernie with three children: Randy Ray, Rachel' Rae, and Rhoda Gene Jameson. They have 5 grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, October 23, from 5-8pm at the First Baptist Church of Heath and funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Heath on Saturday, October 24, at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Baptist Church Mission Trip Fund.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com






Published in Advocate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
