Newark - Bernard B. "Brownie" Brown, age 75, of Newark, passed away on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center. He was born on July 22, 1943 to the late Adrian and Letty (Harris) Brown in Crooksville, OH.



Brownie proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy during Vietnam. He retired from Newark Air Force Base and Boeing. Brownie was a long time member and Elder of Northside Church of Christ and was a friend to everyone he met.



He is survived by his sons, Keith Brown and Jim (Shari) Brown; step-daughters, Marcella Henry, Lisa (Mike) McDonald, Lori (Kelly) Brocklehurst, Leslie (Tom) Harris, and Amy (Marty) McGlone; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren, with two more on the way; siblings, George Brown, Brady (Linda) Brown, Steve (Teresa) Brown, Edna Crago, and Ron (June) Harbaugh. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Brownie is preceded in death by his loving wife of 34 years, Elizabeth Brown; brothers, Miles and Myron Brown; and step-son, Terry Wise.



Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2-4pm at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, Oh 43055. A funeral service will be held at 10am on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Northside Church of Christ, 4427 Marion Rd NE, Newark, OH 43055, where the Licking Country Veteran's Alliance will provide military honors. Brownie will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.



