Bernard Gene Kreim
Newark - Bernard Gene Kreim, age 92, of Newark, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio), with his son, Steven, holding his hand. He was born March 3, 1928 in New Washington, OH, to the late Walter Anthony and Winifred (Blust) Kreim.
Bernie had an adventurous spirit and, as a teenager, delivered papers to earn money to take flying lessons. He would ride his bike (purchased with money earned by raising chickens) 14 miles from New Washington to Bucyrus when he had enough money to pay for a lesson. He graduated from New Washington High School in 1946, and had jobs ranging from shoe salesman at Michel Felder shoe store to auto mechanic at Krebs and Son Garage before enlisting in the United States Navy. He proudly served for three years using his skills as a radio operator and repairman, primarily stationed in the Pacific on the island of Saipan. During his time there, he also maintained the radios used by doctors at a leper colony on the nearby island of Tinian. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he was employed by the US Air Force as a civilian, working in Shelby, Dayton, and Newark, Ohio, and retired from the Newark Air Force Base in 1983.
Upon retirement, Bernie and his late wife, Mary, bought an RV and traveled through the western states, and took many trips to Florida to escape the Ohio winters. Their love of travel extended to cruises (they took 12 trips together) and many family trips to Bethany Beach, Delaware, and to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as well as a trip of a lifetime to Italy. In addition to traveling, they shared a love of western square dancing and round dancing and were members of the Blooming Buckeyes square dance club. Bernie transferred his love of cruises to his sons, taking 8 more trips with one or both of them.
Bernie was the quintessential family man, choosing activities and hobbies that kept him near home. He built the family's first home in New Washington with a kit, and helped his brother-in-law do the same. When he moved his family to Newark, he bought a home that was partially completed and then finished it himself, and later built a two-car garage. He shared his faith with his wife and children, and was an active parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church. He took his children on outings nearly every Sunday, such as to Dawes Arboretum, Moundbuilders park, Flint Ridge park, the local swimming pool, canoeing or fishing. He planted a large vegetable garden every year, was a HAM radio operator, taught himself algebra to help his children with homework, learned how to build furniture, and learned to paint with watercolors - His wood creations and paintings grace all of his children's homes. He kept the family cars and everything in the home in good working order…he could do just about anything. Well into his 80's he lovingly assumed the role of primary caregiver to his wife, Mary, during her extended illness. He loved family gatherings, and delighted in being surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his sons, David (Karen) Kreim of Pickerington and Steven Kreim of Newark; daughters, Susan (Mike) Back of Heath, Marcia Martin of Somersworth, NH, Carol (Glen) Vanderbilt of Dublin, and Sarah (Bruce) Bennett of Newark; six grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; one sister, Helena (Daniel) Heydinger of Willard; one sister-in-law, Doloris (James) Kreim; 3 great grandchildren, dozens of nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Agnes (Dow) Kreim (January 5, 2016); two brothers, Walter Joseph Kreim and James Kreim; and grandson Kristopher David Kreim.
Due to the current health emergency, a private graveside committal service will be held at Hanover Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church will be held at a later date.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral home is accepting cards from family and friends who are unable to attend services due to the current health emergency.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 378 East Main Street, Newark, OH 43055.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020