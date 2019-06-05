Bernard "Bernie" Ray Holton



NEWARK - A funeral service for Bernard "Bernie" Ray Holton, 87, of Newark, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Judy Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Rocky Fork Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.



Bernie passed away June 4, 2019, at The Inn at SharonBrooke. He was born December 25, 1931, in Newark, to the late J. Finley and Lela (Coon) Holton.



Bernie was owner/operator of Mini Mix Concrete and worked until 82 years of age. He was a member of Woodside Presbyterian Church. Bernie was a very special person who liked to travel, loved kids, and enjoyed family and friends. He worked on hospitals for many years.



Bernie is survived by his wife, Lorene (Sorrell) Holton; son, Robert Allen (Sue) Holton of Newark; daughters, Janet Jones of Newark, Joan Lyn (Lou) Cook of AZ, and Karen Sue (Doug) Ream of TX; sisters, Sueann (Fred) Dixon of Newark, Judy Taylor of Newark, and Connie (Gene) McLaughlin of Heath; grandchildren, Crystal, Amanda, Corey, Nicole, Alex, and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Payton, Hunter, Anderson, Elijah, Mary, and Grayson; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Holton and sister, Cleo Benedict.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.



