Bernese "Bea" Friend
Newark - Bernese "Bea" I. Friend, 93, of Newark, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at SharonBrooke Assisted Living. She was born November 28, 1925 in Pleasantville, OH to the late Harold and Florence (Shumaker) Miller.
Bea attended Pleasantville High School. She was a member of Neal Ave. United Methodist Church where she was head of the kitchen committee and active in Young at Heart. She was a very active member of the United Methodist Women's Group and a member of the Eastern Star, Parthenia Chapter #124 OES for 50 years. Bea was a faithful OSU football and basketball fan. She was an avid reader, camper and enjoyed Western Square dancing with her husband.
She is survived by one son, Jeff Friend (Bev) of Grove City; two daughters, Susan Eagle (Kenny) of Newark and Julie Kees (Bobby) of Kirkersville; two grandchildren, Michael (Brenda) Smith and Mitchell Smith; several great grandchildren; one brother, Pearl Miller (Monna) of Lancaster; and special friend and caretaker, Gina Woodyard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John William "Bill" Friend (1982); and one brother, Bill Miller.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at SharonBrooke for their care and compassion shown to Bea and her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Neal Ave. United Methodist Church, 12 Neal Ave., Newark, OH 43055.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 11-1 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Eva Marie Wolfe and Dr. Rev. David Hogg officiating. Burial will follow the service in Newark Memorial Gardens.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 25, 2019