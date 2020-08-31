Bernice Matthews
Newark - A homegoing service celebrating the life of Bernice Matthews, 81 of Newark will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, with Rev. Martinez Sellers officiating. Burial will be in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Matthews went home to be with the Lord Saturday evening, August 29, 2020. She was born July 22, 1939 in Birmingham, AL to the late Charlie and Lucille (Moorer) Sellers.
She was employed for 21 years in the office of Dr. Nick P. Trifelos. She was a devoted member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and participated in the Pastor Service Club and Kitchen Committee. Christmas was her favorite holiday and always enjoyed family gatherings.
Survivors include children, Arthur Matthews, Barbara Matthews both of Columbus, Anthony (Vel) Matthews of Newark, Amy Gatlin of Blacklick, Angela Haley of Columbus; sisters, Earline Sellers, Olivia Thomas both of Newark; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including Mary Farmer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Matthews; daughter, Audrey Lanier; brothers, Lee Sellers, Robert Sellers, Sr.
Friends and family may visit 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Vensil & Chute Funeral Home - Newark Chapel, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark, OH.
The family requests memorial contributions to the American Heart Association
