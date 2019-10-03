|
Bernice W. Kuhn
Heath - A memorial service celebrating the life of Bernice W. Kuhn, 88 of Heath will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Second Presbyterian Church, 42 East Second St., Newark with Reverend Todd Tracy officiating. A reception will be held in the church parlor following the services.
Bernice passed away Friday morning, September 27, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born July 23, 1931 in Nashville, TN.
Bernice has been actively involved in the Licking County community for over 41 years. She ran and sold a successful Newark area catering business, was a licensed Realtor and Real Estate Broker and is still an active Notary Public in Newark, Ohio. Bernice also worked at Park National Bank as a "friendly" teller, and has been an active member and Trustee of Second Presbyterian Church since 1977.
Bernice has served as a volunteer board member and ran the gift shop for the Licking County Art Association as well as volunteering for the Licking Memorial Hospital print shop, putting her calligraphy skills to use. Bernice has been a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood for 66 years and has held many offices and is currently serving as the Treasurer for Chapter DL in Newark. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Central Michigan University by way of the University of New Mexico. Bernice joined Pi Beta Phi and served on the Pi Beta Phi House Corporation at Denison University. She also served as a board member of the Lindorf Family Foundation.
Survivors include two sons; three grandsons; one great-grandson.
The family requests memorial contributions to the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter DL Scholarship Fund, Attn: Judy Riggs, President 1570 Hebron Rd., Heath, OH 43056-1035.
Memorial services have been entrusted to the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home 1850 West Main Street. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 3, 2019