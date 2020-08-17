1/1
Bert G. Councell
Bert G. Councell

Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial for Bert G. Councell, age 88, of Newark, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 66 Granville Street, Newark, with Father David Sizemore as celebrant. Burial will follow at Newark Memorial Gardens, Newark, where the Licking County Veterans Alliance will provide military honors.

Bert passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born May 18, 1932 in Utica, Ohio to the late Frank and Iva (Booth) Councell.

Bert proudly served our Country in the United States Navy, from 1952-1957. During his time in the military he received the National Defense Service Medal and the China Service Medal. Settling in Newark, he worked as a forklift operator at Owens Corning Fiberglass Company until he retired in 1987.

He was an active man. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working out, lifting weights, playing the guitar, and listening to music. Bert was a gifted handyman often found helping others in need. He also liked to make things such as smoker grills. Bert most enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling all over the world with his wife, Tessie. He was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Teresita (Antao) Councell, whom he married September 24, 1977; five children, Challah Jones, Robert (fiancé Brittany Hornbeck) Councell, Frankie Councell, Jerry Councell and Kraig Councell; as well as four grandchildren, Dow Jones, Reagan Jones, Levi Jones and Rachel Councell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe and Ronnie; and three sisters, June, Pauline, Ruth and Vera.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, August 19, from 4-7 p.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 N. Fifth Street, Newark.

Memorial Contributions can be made in Bert's name to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 66 Granville Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta Stickle is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.




Published in Advocate from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
