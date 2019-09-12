|
Bertha "Jo" Conley
Heath, Ohio - A funeral service celebrating the life of Bertha "Jo" Conley, 81, of Heath, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 13, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath. Burial will follow in Hebron Cemetery.
Jo passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her residence with her caring family by her side. She was born in Red Jacket, West Virginia on August 18, 1938 to the late Frank and Lillian (Cook) Kessler.
Jo enjoyed seeking out treasures at garage sales, usually buying her family surprise gifts. She also enjoyed playing games of chance, visiting the casino and scratching a lottery ticket or two. She was an astute collector of Heisey glass and enjoyed traveling with her husband Robert.
She was a kind and caring woman who earned her LPN degree from Muskingum Technical College. Jo was always there to help others in their time of need. When you visited her home, the door was always open and welcoming. Jo had a wonderful sense of humor and was especially proud of her eight children. At times she could be ornery. She will long be remembered as a kind and caring woman who was there to help.
Jo had previously worked with the Licking County Aging Program and the Licking County Probate Court.
She is survived by her children, Stephen (Julie) Conley, Scott Conley, Laura (Norm) Villa Lanier, Jeffery (Mary) Conley, Robin Conley, Dan (Susan) Conley, David (Kris) Conley and Kathy (Frank) Booher; a brother, Frank (Renae) Kessler; 21 grandchildren, Kylie, Cory (Lacey), Skyler, Kaila (Ryan), Jordyn, Alyssa, Christopher, Dylan (Ashlea), Katie (Caleb), Kevin (Laurie), Natasha (Ryan), Joshua (Shelby), Brandon (Michele); 12 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Sue, Clara Mae, Kenzie Rose, Casen, Emerson, Emily, Tyler, Jaycen, Madilyn, Lydia, Corbin, Nathaniel; and nieces Brooke, Whitney (Bryan),and Paige (Steven); and special friends Ron and Arlene Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Conley (2006); two grandchildren, Stephanie and Chase; and a great-granddaughter, Camilla Joanne.
Family and friends may call on Thursday, September 12, from 4-7 p.m. at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jo to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 12, 2019