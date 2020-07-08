Bertha "Merrell" Strawn
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Bertha "Merrell" Strawn, age 84, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, with Pastor Jim Addy officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Merrell passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her caring family. She was born August 10, 1935 in Calhoun County, West Virginia to the late Andrew J. and Ida E. (Cantwell) Church.
She previously worked for Newark Stove, then transitioned to part time at the National Heisey Glass Museum to provide care for elderly relatives and her children. After thirteen years of service, she retired from Licking County Jobs and Family Services where she was a secretary and computer operator. Merrell joined First Baptist Church of Newark after marrying her husband, and was a member for 64 years.
She loved working in her vegetable garden, tending her flower beds, collecting bells and various Heisey pieces and pictures of birds. After brain surgery in 2004, Merrell became an Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and West Virginia Mountaineers fan, much to her husband's delight.
Merrell enjoyed spending time with her family, camping at Wild Bill's Campground and at Walnut Acres in Ohio. When camping, Merrell always prepared a large campfire for her family that was at least three feet high. A very special memory for family and friends, was Merrell's annual Christmas Eve open house. She recognized the importance of family and kept the family in touch with one another.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth J. (Debbie) Strawn of Newark; a daughter, Kathie A. Strawn; two grandchildren, Christina A. Strawn and John R. Strawn; many nieces, nephews; and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-eight years, Ralph K. Strawn (2014); three brothers, Fred Church, Ray Church and Jay Church; and two sisters, Geneva Richards and Sylvia Fekete.
Family and friends may call from 9-10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made in Merrell's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058 or to the Alzheimer's Association
Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com
to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Strawn family.