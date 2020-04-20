|
|
Beth Ann Bline Romine Pierce
Newark - Beth Ann Bline Romine Pierce, age 85, of Newark, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). She was born March 1, 1935 in Newark, Ohio to the late Roy and Blanche (Warrington) Bline.
Beth Ann enjoyed working and completing jigsaw puzzles and playing cards. She also liked to travel with her husband, Gail to Arizona and South Carolina.
She is survived by her children, Dixie L. Romine, Vickie L. Romine, Jeffrey Q. (Shelley) Romine; a brother, James R. (Judy) Bline; niece, Kathy Bline; grandchildren, Meaghan M. Romine, Ethan R. Romine and Cody Balinger; great grandchildren, Lily Balinger, Hannah Pelinger, Lyla Lagace; and lifetime friend, Nancy Crawmer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Gail L. Pierce (2017).
Due to the current health emergency, a private graveside committal service will be held at Hanover Cemetery.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral home is accepting cards from family and friends who are unable to attend services due to the current health emergency.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Beth's name to Toboso United Methodist Church, 2364 Gratiot Road SE, Newark, Ohio 43056.
