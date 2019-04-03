Beth Ann Campbell







Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Beth Ann Campbell, age 78, of Newark, will be held on Friday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, with Pastor Lisa Willey officiating.



Beth passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Altercare Newark North.



She was born on January 25, 1941 in Newark, Ohio to the late Theodore and Viola (Lecrone) Swan.



Beth was very active and enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She especially liked to attend as many sporting and school events of her grandchildren as possible. Beth had a wonderful heart and was the rock of the Campbell family, always making time to listen to those in need. She was the go-to person in the family.



She was also an avid reader and had worked at Licking Memorial Hospital, as a lab technician for 42 years before retiring.



She is survived by her daughter, Holly (Stephen) Benner of Newark; a son, Scot (Susan) Campbell of Thornville; a brother, David Swan of Newark; a sister, Linda Kerr of Newark; six grandchildren, Jason Ryan, Amber Gardner, Dustin Benner, Benjamin Benner, Brittney Worstell and Catey Hoisington; and twelve great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Beth was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Paul H. Campbell (2011), whom she married July 9, 1960; and a sister, Norma Smallwood (2018).



Family and friends are welcome to call on Friday, April 5, from 5-7 p.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral Home, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Campbell family. Published in the Advocate on Apr. 3, 2019