|
|
Beth Ann Davis
An open-house Celebration Of Life Service will be held on Saturday January 4th, 2020 at Church at the Mall in Heath from 2-4pm. There will be a remembrance service at 2:30pm during the Celebration of Life Service. Beth will be cremated by the Ohio Cremation Society and her ashes will be placed at her daughter's residence.
Beth was an employee of the Federal Government for over 30 years. She worked at Newark Air Force Base (NAFB), Defense Supply Center- Columbus (DSCC), and Defense Contracts Management Association (DCMA) most of her working life. She also worked at Kings Department Store and Pizza Villa. Beth left her temporary assignment on Earth for Heaven on 12/25/2019. She was born on March 18, 1957 in Newark OH to the late Robert and Lona (Houdeshell) Davis.
Beth attended Newark High School (class of 1975), Central Ohio Technical College (class of 1977), Mount Vernon Nazarene College (class of 2000), and Franklin University (class of 2004) where she earned her Master's Degree at age 47.
Beth attended church at both the Church in the Mall and Heath United Methodist Church.
Surviving is her daughter, Sarah Beth (Mark) Capitano of Heath and two grandchildren: Scarlett Isabeau Capitano and Dalton Gerald Capitano. She is also survived by two sisters, Bobbe (Tom) Ecleberry and Lillian (deceased Garry) Dove of Newark. She is also survived by one niece Amie Dove, and three nephews, Garry Brian Dove, Douglas (Angie) Brown of Pataskala, and Gregory (Amy) Ecleberry of Gahanna. She had three great nephews (Aiden, Andrew, and Brandon).
Beth requests that no one grieve the loss because she is at last with her maker. She wished that you would try and remember at least one happy occasion you spent with her.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to the American Red Cross or the in her name.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019