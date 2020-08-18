1/1
Beth Ann Kelly
1967 - 2020
Beth Ann Kelly

Centerburg - Beth Ann Kelly, 52, of Centerburg passed away on August 16, 2020 at Hospice of Central Ohio-OSU Medical Center. She was born on September 28, 1967 in Mt. Vernon to the late Arthur A. and Shirley A. (Cunningham) Williams.

Beth graduated from Utica High School in 1985. She was a member of Bell Church of Christ. She was a career legal secretary and most recently worked for Reese Pyle Meyer PLL. She did Civil War reenactments for many years. Beth was a devoted mother.

She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, David R. Kelly; son, Joshua Kelly; brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Ginny Williams; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Randy Blackledge; nieces, Sara (John) Hanley and Victoria Williams.

Private services will be held.

Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Advocate from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
