Bette L. Copeland
Newark - Bette L. Copeland, age 83, of Newark, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). She was born September 4, 1936 in Alexandria, Ohio to the late Virgil L. and Dorie E. (Stevens) Wilson.
Bette attended Frazeysburg High School and graduated with the class of 1954. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Betty was very humble and honest person. She also enjoyed playing golf and cooking for her family.
After high school Bette became a licensed cosmetologist. Bette attended and taught at the 3B School of Beauty in Newark for many years. For those who were closest with Bette, knew she like to keep her home exceptionally neat and clean. She was a former member of Perryton Church of Christ in Frazeysburg.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin A. (Denman) Gosky and her husband, Dr. Gregg Gosky of Newark; a twin brother, Robert Wilson of Florida; a sister, Sue Ellen Rea of Zanesville, Ohio; two special granddaughters, Brenna (Tommy) Barnett of South Lebanon, Ohio and Shannon (Paul) Wright of Newark; and two great-grandchildren, Chase Wright and James Wright.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David H. Copeland (2014); and a brother, Dean A. Wilson (2005).
A private inurnment will take place in Wilson Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bette's name to The Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio, 43058.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral home is accepting cards from family and friends.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Copeland family.
Newark - Bette L. Copeland, age 83, of Newark, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). She was born September 4, 1936 in Alexandria, Ohio to the late Virgil L. and Dorie E. (Stevens) Wilson.
Bette attended Frazeysburg High School and graduated with the class of 1954. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Betty was very humble and honest person. She also enjoyed playing golf and cooking for her family.
After high school Bette became a licensed cosmetologist. Bette attended and taught at the 3B School of Beauty in Newark for many years. For those who were closest with Bette, knew she like to keep her home exceptionally neat and clean. She was a former member of Perryton Church of Christ in Frazeysburg.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin A. (Denman) Gosky and her husband, Dr. Gregg Gosky of Newark; a twin brother, Robert Wilson of Florida; a sister, Sue Ellen Rea of Zanesville, Ohio; two special granddaughters, Brenna (Tommy) Barnett of South Lebanon, Ohio and Shannon (Paul) Wright of Newark; and two great-grandchildren, Chase Wright and James Wright.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David H. Copeland (2014); and a brother, Dean A. Wilson (2005).
A private inurnment will take place in Wilson Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bette's name to The Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio, 43058.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral home is accepting cards from family and friends.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Copeland family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.