Betty A. "Nanny" Merritt
1937 - 2020
Betty A. "Nanny" Merritt

Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Betty A. "Nanny" Merritt, age 83, of Newark, will be held on Tuesday, October 6, at 11 a.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Rev. Joanna Samuelson officiating. Inurnment of Betty and her late husband, Chester, will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens.

Betty passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. She was born May 7, 1937 in Elkins, West Virginia, to the late Hanning and Nellie (Isner) Isner Murphy.

Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was very social as a member of the Elks Ladies Auxiliary, Newark Mannerchor, a member of the Second Baptist Church on National Drive, and the First Baptist Church on Granville Road. Betty enjoyed listening to the radio for Red's baseball and KOOL 101.7.

Her winters sport was devoted to The Ohio State Buckeyes football team and their games. She was also a wonderful cook and baker, creating many wonderful dishes for her family and friends.

Betty was the co-owner of Merritt Nursery for over 50 years with her beloved husband, Chester. She and her late husband were caregivers to many children over the years, and affectionately earned the nicknames of "Nanny" and "Poppy".

She is survived by her two daughters, Rhonda S. Cochran and Mary Christine (James) Petty; four grandchildren, James Christopher Merritt Petty, Andrew Merritt Petty, Rhett Steven Merritt Cochran and Trevor Scott Merritt Cochran; nieces and nephews and their families held a special place in her heart. Betty's cousin, "Carol Louise", was more like a younger sister to her, and they had many adventures together.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Merritt (2019); and a sister, Mary (Isner) Richardson.

Family and friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Merritt family.






Published in Advocate from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
OCT
6
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
